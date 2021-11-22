Podcast: Jets Can’t Get Out of Their Own Way in 24-17 Loss to Dolphins

In the first game of the easiest stretch of the schedule all season, the Jets made mistake after mistake in yesterday’s 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Untimely penalties, wasted timeouts, missed field goals, and blown assignments were all part of the equation in this defeat. After two straight blowout losses, the Jets had a winnable game in front of them. Miami entered the game 3-7 and had plenty of miscues of their own. This game was there to be taken. The Jets simply refused to take it. I discuss all of the failures on today’s podcast.

The news wasn’t all negative. The Jets did get some standout performances from their rookie class, most notably Elijah Moore who had his most productive game as a pro. This is also discussed on today’s show.

