Jets Open As 3 Point Underdogs vs Texans

The New York Jets lost another game yesterday, this one to the Miami Dolphins. Joe Flacco got his first start with the Jets this season as the team tried to shake things up on offense, but the move yielded depressingly similar results. This is just a bad, sad football team.

Now the Jets prepare for another in a sequence of games which were circled by fans on the schedule as winnable games. We had hoped a game against the Houston Texans would be a win. Sadly, the Jets are underdogs even to the lowly Texans. This is what it’s come to.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texans are 3 point favorites at home against the Jets on Sunday. It is with deep regret that we have to acknowledge that this probably isn’t unwarranted. Just when you think it can’t get any worse for this team, they open as underdogs to the Texans. Sigh.

At this point it’s difficult to point to a single game left on the schedule that the Jets “should” win. Can they win? Of course. Should they be favored in any remaining games? That’s questionable. Perhaps we can point to the Jaguars game. Perhaps. Turning back to the Texans, will the Jets turn things around next Sunday? Who knows? Zach Wilson may be back. It’s difficult to say whether that’s a positive thing. It’s difficult to say if much of anything is positive about the Jets these days. At least we have Elijah Moore.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +130 / Miami Dolphins -150.

The Over/Under for the game is 44.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?