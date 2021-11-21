Final Score: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 10th game of the 2021 season the Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, 24 - 17.

On the first drive of the game the Dolphins marched right down the field against a Jets defense that as usual looked lost. The Dolphins scored a quick touchdown to take an early 7 - 0 lead. From there, something unexpected happened. The Jets defense showed up. They held the Dolphins offense in check the rest of the first half. The Jets managed a touchdown of their own off a rare interception by the defense and the Jets went into the half tied at 7 - 7. This was the first game all year that the Jets did not trail at halftime.

After a Jets drive stalled to open the second half the Dolphins hit on a long touchdown pass to take a 14 - 7 lead. The Jets answered with a long touchdown pass of their own to Elijah Moore to tie up the game at 14 - 14.

From there it was all Miami. The Jets defense bailed the Dolphins out on two consecutive drives. Key penalties after the Jets had stopped the Dolphins resulted in a Miami touchdown and field goal. That put the Dolphins up 24 - 10 with about two minutes left in the game. A meaningless last ditch drive by the Jets resulted in a field goal and a final score of Dolphins 24, Jets 17.

This was a game in which the Jets competed for once. A few key penalties put the game out of reach. It’s incremental progress, but not nearly enough.

With the loss the Jets go to 2-8 on the year.

John will provide a more in depth recap. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.