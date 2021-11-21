SNF: Steelers vs Chargers Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 11. Tonight the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers come into this game off an ugly 16 - 16 tie last week against the winless Detroit Lions. Ben Roethlisberger was out with COVID-19, and Mason Rudolph did what Mason Rudolph does in Roethlisberger’s absence, rendering the Steelers offense inert. Fortunately for the Steelers they get the dried out husk of what used to be star quarterback Roethlisberger back for today’s game against the Chargers. Roethlisberger is washed up, but even a washed up Big Ben is far better than a scrub like Rudolph. Regardless of which bad quarterback is under center for the Steelers, their chances will hinge on the performance of their defense, which is generally playing well, as is par for the course for the Steelers over the years.

The 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers come into this game off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Chargers have lost three of their last four games, as a once promising season threatens to unravel. The Chargers have a good offense led by star quarterback Justin Herbert. However, the defense is mediocre, and the run defense might be the worst run defense in the NFL.

These two teams currently own wild card seeds in the AFC playoff race.

It’s the Steelers and the Chargers in a game with major playoff ramifications for both teams on Sunday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.