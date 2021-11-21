Week 11 Late Games Open Thread

Week 11 of the NFL season continues with just three late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs looked like the Super Bowl version of the team last week in a blowout of the Las Vegas Raiders. After struggling on offense for several weeks the Chiefs showcased some offensive fireworks against the Raiders, putting up 41 points. The Cowboys one upped the Chiefs, scoring 43 points in a blowout of the Atlanta Falcons. Featuring the NFL’s top offense, the Cowboys are one of the few teams in the NFL capable of going toe to toe with the Chiefs in a shootout, even when the Chiefs are clicking on offense. This game has the potential to be all kinds of fun.

Elsewhere in the late games, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals square off against the Seattle Seahawks in a game the Cardinals look like they will be missing Kyler Murray for a third straight week.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.