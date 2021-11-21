Jets vs Dolphins Game Thread

It’s week 11 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets are coming off yet another humiliating loss, this one a 45 - 17 beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The defense continues to get torched by every team the Jets face. Today the offense gets a new look as Joe Flacco starts for the Jets for the first time this season. Flacco and the Jets offense will face a Dolphins defense that shut down the Baltimore Ravens last week, but has otherwise been pretty porous this season.

The struggling Jets defense gets a chance to rebound against one of the worst offenses, featuring one of the worst offensive lines and running games, in the NFL. If this Miami Dolphins offense doesn’t make the Jets defense look at least minimally competent today there may be no hope for the Jets.

It’s the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins in the battle for last place in the AFC East today at 1 pm EST. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.