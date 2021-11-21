Jets vs. Dolphins and Week 11 on TV in New York

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Dolphins at Jets early on CBS

Packers at Vikings early on FOX

Cowboys at Chiefs late on FOX

Kickoff between the Jets and the Dolphins is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern from MetLife Stadium. Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will call the game for CBS.

Given the poor records of both teams and CBS only having regional coverage today, it should come as little surprise that this game does not have a very large broadcast footprint. Outside of New York, the only places this game will be shown are markets in South Florida, such as Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Myers. Fans outside these areas will need to make alternate arrangements to see the game.

The entire nation will see Steelers at Chargers tonight on NBC and Giants at Buccaneers tomorrow night on ESPN.

To see the games shown in your region, go to 506sports.com.