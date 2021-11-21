New York Jets Flight Connections 11/21/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Today Joe Flacco gets his first NFL start since November 22, 2020, when he started for the New York Jets against the Los Angeles Chargers. Flacco wasn’t bad that day, but the Jets lost. In fact, Flacco started four games for the Jets in 2020, and the Jets lost all four. The last time Joe Flacco won a game he started was more than two years ago, when he was playing for the Denver Broncos. With any luck Flacco and the Jets can break that streak today against the Miami Dolphins.
Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Michael Carter, Elijah Moore: 2 Rookies Playing Like Vets
Brian Costello - Jets trying to jump-start anemic running game
Brian Costello - Jets desperately need Joe Flacco to deliver win vs. Dolphins
DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets-Dolphins preview: Joe Flacco must process Miami’s blitzes
Max Goodman - Why New York Jets have faith in QB Joe Flacco against Miami Dolphins
Steve Serby - Robert Saleh could badly use a Jets win against Dolphins
Bob Raissman - Rex Ryan gets best of Jets coach Robert Saleh
Justin Fried - NY Jets HC Robert Saleh provides an update on Cameron Clark
Gary Phillips - Jets OL Cameron Clark is ‘coming along’ after scary summer injury
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: Jets upgrade defense in Draft Wire’s new 3-round mock
Tyler Calvaruso - Dolphins vs. Jets: Joe Flacco’s start among Week 11 storylines
Tyler Greenawalt - Jets’ Elijah Moore helped Titans’ A.J. Brown through depression
Tyler Greenawalt - Ex-Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe said Mo Lewis hit could’ve killed him
Glenn Naughton - Jets Defense Looks to Stop the Bleeding vs Dolphins in Week 11 Showdown
Michael Obermuller - Jets Analyst Identifies Top 2022 Target at Tight End
Paul A. Esden Jr. - NFL Veteran Laughs About Jets QB Situation, Unusual Circumstance
Michael Obermuller - Chiefs Become Latest Trade Victim of Jets GM Joe Douglas
