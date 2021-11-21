Jets vs Dolphins Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins today at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game starts at 1:00 pm EST.

Skies will be partly cloudy to start the game, changing to mostly cloudy as the game wears on. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the south southwest to start the game, shifting to the south as the game wears on. Temperatures will be cool but comfortable, in the mid 50s throughout the game. Humidity will be moderate, around 50% throughout the game. The risk of precipitation will be low, at 0 to 5% throughout the game. This will be great football weather for the fans and players alike. Fans way want a jacket or sweatshirt to keep warm, but the weather should not pose any significant issues for the players.

Enjoy the game everybody.