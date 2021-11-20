Jets fan confidence collapses after loss to Buffalo

It is time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts.

A week ago we noted that the Jets’ loss to Indianapolis did little to impact fan confidence in the direction of the team.

That is not the case this week. After the blowout loss to Buffalo, fan confidence plummeted from 69% all the way down to 33%.

This was an ugly loss, and it had a major impact on the way fans view the team. After the Thursday night loss the fanbase still could embrace the glow of the upset win over Cincinnati from a few days earlier. Now we have a team that has been blown out two straight weeks and three out of four. Of course we are likely a win from Miami this weekend away from confidence shooting right back up.

