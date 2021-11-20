Scouting the Jets’ opposition: Miami Dolphins

Last season, the Jets scored just three points in two games against the Dolphins as Miami won both games easily and ended the season with a 10-6 record. However, this year, they opened by losing seven of their first eight games. They enter this week’s matchup looking for their third straight win, though.

Quarterbacks

Miami’s starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had some injury issues this season. After beating New England in the season opener, he lost his next four starts. He should be ready to start again on Sunday having come off the bench in the surprising win over the Ravens last week.

While Tagovailoa was out, Jacoby Brissett filled in and he lost his first three starts but won his next two. They have 12 touchdown passes, nine interceptions and four rushing touchdowns between them.

Offensive Line

Miami’s offensive line has been in flux all year, starting at the center position where Michael Deiter was the opening day starter and then once he got injured, Greg Mancz replaced him only to end up on injured reserve as well. So they’re now on their third starter, journeyman Austin Reiter.

Veteran Jesse Davis continues to be a durable and versatile reserve, but a below average performer. He spent part of the year at left guard but is now listed at right tackle.

Rookie Liam Eichenberg started the year at right tackle but is now on the left. He’s struggled mightily, giving up nine sacks and a ton of pressure.

There are two second year linemen starting at guard with Austin Jackson on the left and Robert Hunt on the right and they’ve committed six penalties each. Jackson moved inside after struggling at left tackle.

Solomon Kindley started the first two games but hasn’t played since and undrafted rookie Robert Jones has only played seven snaps. Cameron Tom has yet to see action.

Running Backs

Myles Gaskin is the Dolphins’ starter at running back and he leads them in rushing while also having caught 38 passes. However, he’s averaged just 3.4 yards per carry and 5.3 yards per catch as Miami is dead last in the league in rushing yards. He does have four total touchdowns though.

Salvon Ahmed is the backup but he’s averaging just 2.7 yards per carry. After Ahmed, Malcolm Brown is on injured reserve now, so Patrick Laird is the new number three although he hasn’t carried the ball yet.

Pass catchers

The Dolphins’ receiving unit has been damaged by injuries as first Allen Hurns suffered a season-ending injury in preseason but then Will Fuller suffered a broken thumb and DeVante Parker hurt his hamstring to also land on injured reserve.

Albert Wilson led the team in receiving with 87 yards on four catches on Sunday; easily his most productive game of the season.

Rookie Jaylen Waddle is leading the team with 60 receptions, although he averages less than 10 yards per catch.

Reserve Isaiah Ford had an increased role against the Ravens and responded with four catches for 61 yards. Mack Hollins has 10 catches on the year and Preston Williams - who looked like a potential star a few years ago - has disappointed with just five catches.

At tight end, Mike Gesicki is having a productive season again, as he has 44 catches for over 500 yards. Miami currently has four other tight ends on the roster, including Durham Smythe, who has 16 catches, and Adam Shaheen, who has 10. Cethan Carter and third round rookie Hunter Long complete this group.

Defensive Line

Miami’s official depth chart lists them as a 3-4 team but Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is a Bill Belichick disciple so you can expect plenty of hybrid style fronts.

The defensive line does a solid job against the run for the most part, led by former first round pick Christian Wilkins. He has been limited in practice during the week though and is listed as questionable.

Reserves Adam Butler, John Jenkins and Zach Sieler also do a solid job against the run. Sieler started the Ravens game.

Raekwon Davis is listed as the starting nose tackle but he’s struggled to hold up against the run at times.

The team’s official depth chart also lists Emmanuel Ogbah as a starter on the defensive line but he’ll more often play as an edge defender. Ogbah is the team’s best pass rusher and leads them with five sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He had 2.5 sacks against Houston two weeks ago.

Linebackers

Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Andrew Van Ginkel are listed as the starters at linebacker. Of the three, Baker is the only one who typically plays an every down role and he leads the team in tackles.

Van Ginkel, who is listed as questionable with a back issue, is second on the team with 12 quarterback hits while Roberts has showed his playmaking ability with a pick six and two forced fumbles.

The most productive linebacker off the bench has been 18th overall pick Jaelen Phillips who is second on the team with 2.5 sacks.

Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguovoen and Duke Riley have all seen some action off the bench but undrafted rookie Darius Hodge is yet to play.

Defensive Backs

The Dolphins have one of the league’s highest paid cornerback duos in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Howard intercepted 10 passes last season but this year he’s been less effective and leads the team with five defensive penalties.

Nik Needham starts in the slot with Justin Coleman backing him up. Coleman’s two interceptions have him tied for the team lead with Howard. Former Jet Elijah Campbell can also play in the slot but has only been used on special teams so far.

Noah Igbinoghene started in week six but otherwise hasn’t played all year and Trill Williams is an undrafted rookie that hasn’t played yet.

Second round pick Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are the starting safeties, but Eric Rowe also sees plenty of playing time as Miami will run plenty of three safety sets. Jason McCourty is currently on injured reserve and former Jet Sheldrick Redwine hasn’t played yet while Clayton Fejedelem is mainly just a special teamer.

Special Teams

Placekicker Jason Sanders was an all-pro last year, although he was snubbed by pro bowl voters. This year, the Dolphins have lost three of their games by three, three and two points and Sanders crucially missed a first half field goal in each. He’s missed four in all.

Journeyman Michael Palardy took over as the team’s punter this season but he’s down near the bottom of the league in gross average. He hasn’t allowed much return yardage though.

Waddle is listed as the starter as the punt returner and kick returner, but Holland has actually returned more punts than him since Jakeem Grant was traded. Waddle is dangerous but hasn’t broken any long returns yet.

Hollins is a good gunner and currently leads Miami in special teams tackles. Carter and Riley also contribute well in coverage while Fejedelem leads them in total special teams snaps.