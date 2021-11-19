Podcast: Jets vs. Dolphins Preview

The Jets play the Dolphins this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. They are looking for their first victory over an AFC East opponent of the season and their third win overall. The division rival Dolphins are coming off an impressive win over Baltimore. On today’s podcast I preview the game.

Joe Flacco is getting the start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday. The decision came as a bit of a surprise. Flacco brings some positives and negatives against what will likely be an aggressive Miami defense. The Jets seem to be hoping he can summon one last throwback game and lead the team to a win.

On the defensive side of the ball the Jets are a mess. Beyond anything Miami does, this unit needs to start executing basic concepts. Nothing else matters if they can’t.

I discuss all of this and more on today’s episode of Locked on Jets.

Thanks for listening.