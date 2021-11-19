New York Jets Flight Connections 11/19/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As we get closer to the game on Sunday, we get closer to seeing what this team is really made of. Week 11 is the battle for the basement, as the loser will be in last place in the AFC East - for now. For the Jets’ sake, I hope they can win this game. On the other hand, I wouldn’t be mad at them to tank the rest of the season away. The team could desperately use an elite player on the defensive side of the ball, and they could very well have that opportunity in this year’s draft. Regardless, the team overall has a lot of work to do. We’ll see who develops, and how, in the days to come. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Robby Sabo - The Joe Flacco decision leaves NY Jets fans comfortably numb

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Flacco Gets Surprising Start feat. Peter King

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh's flip-flop to Joe Flacco not a good look

Robby Sabo - Mike White who? It's Joe Flacco time for the NY Jets vs. Miami | Jet X Live

Joey Chandler - Jets’ Joe Flacco not taking start Sunday vs. Dolphins for granted

Andrew Golden - The main reason starting Joe Flacco over Mike White is correct call for Jets

Randy Lange - 5 Jets to Watch in Their First Meeting with Miami at MetLife on Sunday

Jack Bell - Jets’ Javelin Guidry Welcomes Bigger Role Vs. Dolphins

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' defense had players-only meeting on off day

Randy Lange - C.J. Mosley: Jets' Tuesday Defensive Meeting 'Beneficial for Us Now, in the Long Run'

Phillip Martinez - Jets' Jeff Ulbrich on defense: ‘We’re not going to make huge fundamental changes'

Ralph Vacchiano - Whether you like it or not, blowing up Jets' defensive scheme would do more harm than good

Joey Chandler - Jets’ Michael Carter says he’s never felt like a rookie

Michael Nania - Michael Carter II's ascension is a silver lining that should excite Jets fans

NewYorkJets.com - Next Gen Stats | Inside the Numbers of Michael Carter's Impact on the Jets Offense

Kristen Wong - NY Jets: John Franklin-Myers is the most improved player on the roster

Rich Cimini - New York Jets can help historically bad defense in loaded 2022 NFL draft

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets dead cap: 20 players account for over $31 million

Ryan Cole - Joe Flacco is only 41 completions away from passing Vinny Testaverde

Ryan Cole - A.J. Brown credits Elijah Moore with helping him through suicidal thoughts

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Tony Casillas

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Things to know about CB Rachad Wildgoose

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!