New York Jets Flight Connections 11/19/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As we get closer to the game on Sunday, we get closer to seeing what this team is really made of. Week 11 is the battle for the basement, as the loser will be in last place in the AFC East - for now. For the Jets’ sake, I hope they can win this game. On the other hand, I wouldn’t be mad at them to tank the rest of the season away. The team could desperately use an elite player on the defensive side of the ball, and they could very well have that opportunity in this year’s draft. Regardless, the team overall has a lot of work to do. We’ll see who develops, and how, in the days to come. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Robby Sabo - The Joe Flacco decision leaves NY Jets fans comfortably numb
Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Flacco Gets Surprising Start feat. Peter King
Brian Costello - Robert Saleh's flip-flop to Joe Flacco not a good look
Robby Sabo - Mike White who? It's Joe Flacco time for the NY Jets vs. Miami | Jet X Live
Joey Chandler - Jets’ Joe Flacco not taking start Sunday vs. Dolphins for granted
Andrew Golden - The main reason starting Joe Flacco over Mike White is correct call for Jets
Randy Lange - 5 Jets to Watch in Their First Meeting with Miami at MetLife on Sunday
Jack Bell - Jets’ Javelin Guidry Welcomes Bigger Role Vs. Dolphins
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Thursday
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' defense had players-only meeting on off day
Randy Lange - C.J. Mosley: Jets' Tuesday Defensive Meeting 'Beneficial for Us Now, in the Long Run'
Phillip Martinez - Jets' Jeff Ulbrich on defense: ‘We’re not going to make huge fundamental changes'
Ralph Vacchiano - Whether you like it or not, blowing up Jets' defensive scheme would do more harm than good
Joey Chandler - Jets’ Michael Carter says he’s never felt like a rookie
Michael Nania - Michael Carter II's ascension is a silver lining that should excite Jets fans
NewYorkJets.com - Next Gen Stats | Inside the Numbers of Michael Carter's Impact on the Jets Offense
Kristen Wong - NY Jets: John Franklin-Myers is the most improved player on the roster
Rich Cimini - New York Jets can help historically bad defense in loaded 2022 NFL draft
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets dead cap: 20 players account for over $31 million
Ryan Cole - Joe Flacco is only 41 completions away from passing Vinny Testaverde
Ryan Cole - A.J. Brown credits Elijah Moore with helping him through suicidal thoughts
Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Tony Casillas
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Things to know about CB Rachad Wildgoose
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Here’s the thread about nothing, make sure to check it out!
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!
Poll
Is starting Joe Flacco the right move?
-
30%
Yes
-
43%
No
-
26%
Meh
Loading comments...