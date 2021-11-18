TNF: Patriots vs Falcons Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 11. Tonight the New England Patriots visit the Atlanta Falcons.

The 4-5 Atlanta Falcons come into this came fresh off a blowout 43 - 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons don’t do many things well. They are 25th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in points allowed. The Falcons are 26th in the NFL in defensive turnovers and 22nd in offensive turnovers. It’s tough to win games this way, and the Falcons haven’t won a whole lot. They have struggled at home, where the Falcons sport a 1-3 record. All of this does not bode well for the Falcons at home against the New England Patriots.

The 6-4 New England Patriots come into this game surging, winners of four straight. The Patriots destroyed the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, 45 - 7. New England features the 6th ranked offense in points scored and the 2nd ranked defense. The Patriots defense has allowed 13 or fewer points in three of their last four games. In short, the Patriots are looking like serious contenders again after a one year hiatus from the playoffs.

This game has the look of a rout in favor of the Patriots. However, recent weeks have shown even the biggest mismatches on paper don’t always translate to victories for the favorites on the field. Perhaps the Falcons can surprise in a season that has had more than its fair share of surprises.

It’s the Patriots and the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Enjoy the game everybody.