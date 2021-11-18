Podcast: Jets Surprise by Naming Joe Flacco Starting QB; Jets-Dolphins Talk With Kyle Crabbs

The Jets made a surprising move yesterday naming Joe Flacco the starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against Miami.

All signs had seemingly pointed to Zach Wilson returning for the game. If not, Mike White had started the three previous games. Instead, the Jets are turning things over to the veteran backup they acquired from Philadelphia a few weeks ago. After starting four games for the Jets a year ago, Flacco is back in the lineup for Miami.

On today’s podcast I discuss this move and why I think the Jets chose Flacco over White.

After that I join Kyle Crabbs, the host of Locked on Dolphins for this week’s Crossover Thursday installment. We talk about what has been going wrong with our respective teams and what to watch this Sunday.

