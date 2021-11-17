Jets Week 10 Anti-Game Ball: Jarrad Davis

The Jets lost on Sunday, which means we must give out an anti-game ball.

This week’s anti-game ball was a challenge. I easily could have given a special anti-game ball to the entire team. However, I have been doing that frequently of late. I’d like to get back to more normal anti-game ball rotation.

With that in mind, I decided to pick one player. Mike White would be an obvious choice with four interceptions. That said, I only like to give the anti-game ball to the quarterback when he is solely responsible (or close to solely responsible) for the loss. Given how poor the effort was across the board, I didn’t think I could go there. After all, three of his four interceptions came after the game was essentially over.

I thought it was appropriate the choice come from the defensive side of the ball. The defensive line did not play well. Neither did the secondary. Brandin Echols and Javelin Guidry both struggled against Stefon Diggs, but that was to be expected.

As I was watching the game, it seemed to me like Jarrad Davis was really struggling. It looked like he got lost on the opening touchdown pass to Matt Breida. Later in the game he overran the play on Breida’s rushing touchdown. Then he wildly overran a potential sack of Josh Allen on a long completion of Gabriel Davis.

Still I wanted to rewatch to confirm since I wasn’t hearing his named mentioned on the broadcast. I can’t say with 100% certainty that the Breida receiving touchdown was his fault, but it did seem like he got lost. On the other plays, it certainly didn’t seem like he was under control. I also noticed two more big runs where he was out of position.

Unlike many of the other anti-game ball candidates on this defense, Davis was brought in to be a key part, but he hasn’t produced.

It took me a bit longer than usual to present this award just because I wanted to confirm my initial observations, but I now feel confident in giving Jarrad Davis my anti-game ball.

Who gets yours?