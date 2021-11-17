 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Flacco to Start at QB Sunday for the Jets vs. Dolphins

By John B
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In a somewhat surprising move, Joe Flacco will start for the Jets at quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Rich Cimini was the first to report the news.

This is a bit of a surprise on a couple of levels. While there was no official word from the team last week, it seemed like signs were pointing to Wilson rejoining the lineup this weekend. I can’t complain about him continuing to sit if he is less than 100%, though. The Jets should not put their quarterback on the future on the field in a compromised position. He should sit until he is fully healthy.

The other surprise is that Flacco gets the start over Mike White. White had a miserable game against Buffalo but had been very good prior to that point.

While White left the game against the Bills with an injury, Cimini seems to be suggesting he only had the wind knocked out of him and would be available to play on Sunday.

Ultimately I don’t think this decision is that big of a deal. I probably would start White if it was up to me, but I saw enough bad out of him on Sunday to understand a change.

Flacco was reacquired from Philadelphia a few weeks back in a trade.

