Joe Flacco to Start at QB Sunday for the Jets vs. Dolphins

In a somewhat surprising move, Joe Flacco will start for the Jets at quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Rich Cimini was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

Flacco, who started 4 games last season for the Jets, becomes the third starting QB this year. Played a handful of snaps last week in mop-up when Mike White got the wind knocked out of him. https://t.co/EDY6GCCQZc — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

This is a bit of a surprise on a couple of levels. While there was no official word from the team last week, it seemed like signs were pointing to Wilson rejoining the lineup this weekend. I can’t complain about him continuing to sit if he is less than 100%, though. The Jets should not put their quarterback on the future on the field in a compromised position. He should sit until he is fully healthy.

The other surprise is that Flacco gets the start over Mike White. White had a miserable game against Buffalo but had been very good prior to that point.

While White left the game against the Bills with an injury, Cimini seems to be suggesting he only had the wind knocked out of him and would be available to play on Sunday.

Ultimately I don’t think this decision is that big of a deal. I probably would start White if it was up to me, but I saw enough bad out of him on Sunday to understand a change.

Flacco was reacquired from Philadelphia a few weeks back in a trade.