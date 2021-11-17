New York Jets Flight Connections 11/17/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the ongoing drama surrounding head coach Robert Saleh, he still hasn’t given a definitive answer to the quarterback situation of the team. Saleh said that the situation would ‘work itself out organically’, but that doesn’t really mean anything from a leadership perspective. A key component of being a good coach is putting the right people in place. Allowing someone to have fruition or falter based on a coin flip (essentially) is an alarming statement to make when results dictate your job security. Saleh needs to grab the bull by the horns and take control of the situations that look like they are increasingly getting out of hand. We’ll see if he has the ability to do so in time. Until then, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

