Jets Announce Numerous Roster Moves

The Jets announced a number of transactions this afternoon involving both the active roster and the practice squad.

Roster moves:



- TE Kenny Yeboah and CB Rachad Wildgoose signed to active roster.

- CB Brandin Echols placed on IR.

- LB Corey Thompson and WR Keelan Doss signed to practice squad

- LB Noah Dawkins placed on practice squad IR. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 16, 2021

The most notable of these moves is probably Echols going to IR. The rookie sixth round pick from Kentucky has been a starter for the team this season. His play has been uneven, but after he left Sunday’s loss to Buffalo with a quad injury, the Bills immediately attacked his replacement Javelin Guidry with Stefon Diggs and scored a touchdown. Wildgoose will be counted on to provide depth as Guidry presumably moves into the starting lineup.

Yeboah was activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bills. Starting tight end Tyler Kroft was placed on IR last week with a lacerated lung he suffered in the team’s loss to the Colts. Yeboah didn’t play on offense, but he did see 11 special teams snaps as Ryan Griffin saw 55 snaps at tight end.