2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: No Defense

The New York Jets got destroyed by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 45 - 17. It was the third time in four games the Jets defense allowed 45 or more points, a remarkable stretch of utter futility. There is no defense for this defense. As long as the Jets defense provides no resistance to opposing offenses, there is little chance of victory, no matter who is under center. The Jets record under head coach Robert Saleh fell to 2-7. How did the power rankings feel about this loss? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

28) New York Jets This team is boom or bust. The Jets might be the worst team in football when things misfire, but they’ve won two games against top-10 teams in the NFL Power Rankings. Mike White’s run as a surprisingly good young backup quarterback came to an end against the league’s most superior defensive unit, the Bills. If you bet on anything other than this happening after Buffalo laid an egg against Jacksonville, I hope you at least got outstanding odds. The inconsistent highlight wins for a team with a roster this bad is a good sign. New York is throwing everything they have at teams, and they’re either being destroyed or winning. The Jets are at least another full year away from competing, so any positives this season should be applauded.

Sports Illustrated

30. New York Jets (2-7) Last week: Loss vs. Buffalo, 45–17 Next week: vs. Miami The Mike White Era was over in a New York minute. But the primary objective of 2021 was always developing the No. 2 overall pick, Zach Wilson. As soon as Wilson is cleared to return from his PCL injury, making sure he gets something out of his remaining starts should be the focus.

New York Post

30. New York Jets, 2-7 The Jets have allowed 175 points over the last four games (1-3), which is the second-most in a four-game span by any team since 1970, according to ESPN. The Patriots (54), Colts (45) and Bills (45) made the Jets the first team since the 1966 Giants to give up at least 45 points three times over four games. Yeah, the young defense also is a bad defense.

USA Today

30. Jets (29): At least coach Robert Saleh is showing more fight on the radio waves regarding Rex Ryan’s criticism than this team and its league-worst defense have displayed between the white lines.

ESPN

29. New York Jets (2-7) Previous ranking: 29 Most important remaining game: Dec. 26 vs. Jaguars At 2-7, it’s all about trying to save face. This is an important game because these were the two worst teams last season based on record — and also because of the rookie quarterback matchup of Zach Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence. Which team is showing the most progress? Which quarterback is developing faster? This isn’t a standings game; it’s a pride game.

What do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?