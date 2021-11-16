New York Jets Flight Connections 11/16/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. There’s beef brewing in New York. Appearing on an ESPN radio station yesterday, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan held no punches when discussing current Jets coach Robert Saleh and his rough start to his head coaching career. Robert Saleh didn’t hesitate in responding to Ryan’s words. Surprisingly, neither did Robert Saleh’s brother, who took to Twitter to take shots at the Jets former head coach. It’s been a bizarre state of affairs so far, and only adds to the potential circus returning to brew in the Big Apple. Hopefully it works out, but I feel this may be just the tip of the iceberg. Especially if the team continues to lose. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

