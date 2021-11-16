Jets focus on stopping bullying and supporting community high school football programs

The Jets organization has been active in the community in recent weeks.

The team joined local officials, the United Way of Northern New Jersey, and NRG Energy Wednesday October 27, to dedicate a new playground at the Head Start of Morris County Center in Parsippany, New Jersey as part of the 23rd annual NFL Hometown Huddle Day of Service.

The $75,000 to build the program was donated by the organizations. The Jets Women’s Organization, comprised of women affiliated with the team from staff members to significant others of coaches, players, and other personnel, volunteered to help assemble the playground on Monday.

In Week 7, the Jets held their sixth annual Anti-Bullying Awareness Day at MetLife Stadium during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The event seeks to increase awareness of bullying and will feature a 50/50 raffle to benefit STOMP Out Bullying.

Additionally, the Jets have named Zoran Milich of Montgomery High School of Skillman, New Jersey, as their Coach of the Week. The award is given each week to the area coach who best serves the interests of the game. The Jets are providing a $1,000 reward to benefit Montgomery’s football program, and Coach Milich will be honored when the Jets play the Saints in December. Montgomery High School will also receive 100 tickets to a 2022 preseason game.