MNF: Rams vs 49ers Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers.

The 7-2 Los Angeles Rams come into this game off a 28 - 16 beatdown at the hands of the Tennessee Titans last week. Prior to that game the Rams had been on a roll, winners of four straight and seven out of eight games on the season. The Rams boast a formidable offense. They have scored 26 or more points in seven out of nine contests this season. The Rams are tops in the NFL in net yards passing per attempt and in percentage of drives ending in a score. Overall the Rams have the NFL’s 6th ranked offense and 11th ranked defense. This is a talented, well balanced team that is a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Rams suffered a big blow to their offense this week as wide receiver Robert Woods was lost for the season with a knee injury. However, the Rams signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earlier in the week. It will be interesting to see how the offense adjusts to the changes at wide receiver.

The 3-5 San Francisco 49ers come into this game reeling, losers of five of their last six games. The 49ers have struggled on offense, scoring 18 or less points in four of their eight games. They have also given up 30 or more points in four of their eight games. A juggernaut this 49ers team is not. One of their biggest problems has been turnovers. The 49ers rank 28th in the NFL with 14 turnovers on offense, and they rank 31st in the NFL with just 5 turnovers on defense. It’s very tough to win in the NFL when you consistently lose the turnover battle. One thing the 49ers have going for them tonight: they have dominated the Rams in recent contests. The 49ers have won the last four games between these two teams. Perhaps with George Kittle back in the lineup since last week the 49ers will find a way to make it five straight.

It’s the Rams and the 49ers on Monday Night Football.

