Jets Currently Own the 3rd and 7th Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

We have reached the point in the year where it makes sense to start assessing Draft position each week. It always seems to come distressingly early in the calendar for the New York Jets and their fans, but here we are.

With yesterday’s loss, the Jets fell to 2-7. If the season ended today, they would own the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft according to Tankaton. The Jets currently find themselves tied with Jackonsville but would get the 3rd pick based on the tiebreaker since their schedule is easier. Detroit currently has the top pick with an 0-8-1 record after a tie against the Steelers, and Houston is in the second position at 1-8.

Of course the Jets own a second pick in the opening round from the Jamal Adams trade. That pick will be determined by Seattle’s final record. The Seahawks lost to the Packers yesterday, dropping them to 3-6, leaving the pick at 7th overall. They are one of four teams with that record. The Giants currently edge them out for the 6th pick on the strength of schedule tiebreaker while Seattle has the tiebreaker over Chicago (whose pick is also owned by the Giants), and Washington.

So there’s the small silver lining. The Jets currently own two of the top seven selections in next year’s Draft. We will continue to monitor this in the weeks ahead.