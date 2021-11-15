Podcast: Mike White Returns to Earth; Jets Defense Doesn’t Show Up in Loss to the Bills

The Jets were defeated yesterday by the Buffalo Bills 45-17. The defeat dropped New York’s record to 2-7 on the 2021 season.

It was a thorough domination by Buffalo as the Bills gain over 9 yards per play on offense. On the other side of the ball, the magic ran out for Mike White. Two weeks after an electrifying 405 yard performance, White threw 4 interceptions and looked completely overwhelmed for most of the game.

On today’s podcast I break down what happened. It wasn’t pretty for the Jets. The team failed in all phases of the game. That includes coaching. The Jets looked unprepared and made some curious decisions at pivotal moments of the game.

Unfortunately at this point it seems like the team is moving in the wrong direction, not on the path to respectability.

