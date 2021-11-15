New York Jets Flight Connections 11/15/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Mike White magic officially has worn off. The Jets were stampeded by the Buffalo Bills to the score of 45-17. White threw four interceptions, and the Jets offensive line once again looked absolutely terrible. Joe Flacco eventually came in to relieve White, and threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore in garbage time. There wasn’t much to like in this game at all, as the entire team looked bad from start to finish. Perhaps the Jets will look better in their Week 11 matchup against another divisional rival, the Miami Dolphins. I guess we’ll find out when it happens. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

