Jets vs. Bills and Week 10 on TV in New York

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Bills at Jets early on CBS

Seahawks at Packers late on CBS

Vikings at Chargers late on FOX

...........................

Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will have the call of today’s game between the Jets and the Bills on CBS. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern from MetLife Stadium.

Even though Buffalo is a leading AFC team, and CBS has a doubleheader this game has a very limited broadcast footprint. Markets originating in New York State get the game, including Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. The game will also be shown in the Cheyenne and Casper markets in Wyoming for Josh Allen fans. Anywhere else you will need to access DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket to watch the game.

The entire nation will see Chiefs at Raiders tonight on NBC and Rams at 49ers tomorrow night on ESPN.

To see the games available in your area check out 506sports.com.