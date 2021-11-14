Jets vs Bills Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Buffalo Bills is in the books, and the Jets trail the Bills 17 - 3.

This game has been all Bills.

The Jets began the game with two three and outs and one interception, with another near interception, on offense. They were completely outclassed by the Bills’ outstanding defense.

On defense the Jets barely put up token opposition as the Bills scored on their first two drives and built a 10 point lead just 10 minutes into the game.

The first quarter ended with the Jets in a familiar position: down by double digits and unable to generate any offense whatsoever.

In the second quarter the Jets defense began to get its footing, shutting out the Bills for most of the quarter. The offense continued to struggle, but managed a late field goal to cut the Bills lead to just 10 - 3. It didn’t last. The Bills marched right down the field and scored a touchdown to up the lead to 17 - 3 at halftime.

As has been the case in most games this year, the Jets go into the second half with a double digit deficit and very little chance to win.

Endure the second half everyone.