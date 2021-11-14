Final Score: Bills 45, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 9th game of the 2021 season the Jets were crushed by a Buffalo Bills team that completely outclassed them, 45 - 17.

Early in the game the Jets were dominated on both sides of the ball as the Bills quickly built a 10 - 0 lead. The Jets settled down a bit after that and cut the lead to 10 - 3 with about two minutes left in the half. It was a ray of false hope. The Bills responded by quickly moving down the field for another touchdown and a 17 - 3 lead at halftime.

In the second half the Bills picked up where they left off, marching right down the field for an easy touchdown against little resistance from the Jets defense to take a 24 - 3 lead. Mike White responded by throwing an interception on the Jets’ first offensive play of the second half. The Bills immediately put the ball in the end zone again, as the Jets defense looked helpless to stop anything the Bills were doing on offense. The Bills lead swelled to an all but insurmountable 31 - 3 early in the third quarter and the rout was on.

The rest of the game was just extended garbage time. The Bills showed why they are in first place and the Jets showed why they are in last place today.

With the loss the Jets go to 2-7 on the year.

John will provide a more in depth recap. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.