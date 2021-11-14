Week 10 Late Games Open Thread

Week 10 of the NFL season continues with four late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks get star quarterback Russell Wilson back today after he missed several games with a finger injury. The Seahawks offense bogged down in Wilson’s absence. For the year Seattle is fielding a bottom five offense and a bottom five defense. However, the return of Wilson bodes well for improving those offensive rankings, and the Seahawks have slowly been improving on defense after a disastrous start to the season. This is no longer the powerhouse team we have grown accustomed to in Seattle, but with Wilson at the helm this team always has a chance to do something special.

The Packers get their own star quarterback back today after Aaron Rodgers missed last week due to Covid-19. Without Rodgers the Packers offense was anemic, but with him Green Bay is a Super Bowl contender. A game in which we have the pleasure of watching two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks is always a treat.

Elsewhere in the late games, P.J. Walker and the reeling Carolina Panthers try not to get blown out by the first place Arizona Cardinals; the Minnesota Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers; and the Philadelphia Eagles travel to the Rocky Mountains to face the Denver Broncos.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.