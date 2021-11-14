Jets vs Bills Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills today at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game starts at 1:00 pm EST.

This will be the first game this season with real football weather. Skies will be cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the southwest to start the game, shifting to the south southwest as the game wears on, then shifting back to the southwest by game’s end. Temperatures will be the coolest of the season so far, in the mid 40s throughout the game. Humidity will be moderate, in the 50s throughout the game. The risk of precipitation will be low, at 0 to 5% throughout the game. This will be chilly weather for the fans, requiring a little bundling up for the first time this season. For the players this will be ideal football weather. Fans may want a jacket or sweatshirt to keep warm, but the weather should not pose any significant issues for the players.

Enjoy the game everybody.