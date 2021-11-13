New York Jets Flight Connections 11/13/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets face a very tough Buffalo Bills team this Sunday. Mike White gets another start at quarterback. If he plays well he will probably continue to start for the Jets. The problem for White is the Bills have arguably the best defense in the NFL, and no quarterback has played all that well against the Bills this season. It’s probably not fair to White to have this game be an audition for the starting job with the Jets, but such is life for players in the NFL who aren’t drafted in the premium rounds. It would be a really cool story if White continues to overcome the odds and leads the Jets to victory on Sunday. We’ll see how this plays out.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in November:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange - How Will the Soaring Jets Offense Fare Against the Bills No. 1-Ranked Defense?

Ethan Greenberg - Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis, RB Tevin Coleman Expected to Return vs. Bills

Eric Allen - Jets-Bills Game Preview | Can QB Mike White Take the Next Step?

Max Goodman - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson opens up about quarterback situation

Max Goodman - Why New York Jets quarterback Mike White is starting against the Buffalo Bills

Mark Cannizzaro - Mike White gives Jets fans long-awaited hope, intrigue

Ian O’Connor - Jets have to ride with Mike White as long as he plays well

Mark W. Sanchez - Mike White looking to turn this Jets’ shot into stardom

Mark W. Sanchez - Jets’ Zach Wilson looking to learn from new starter Mike White

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets must start Zach Wilson when healthy

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets’ Zach Wilson is supportive of Mike White’s success

Tyler Greenawalt - Zach Wilson happy for Mike White, but knows ‘my time will come’

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Mike White says he should’ve been a first-overall pick

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets chant Mike White’s name whenever he enters locker room

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Zach Wilson is still the quarterback of the future

Phil Sullivan - The QBs Speak; White & Wilson

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Zach Wilson Addresses Mike White’s Rise to Stardom

Max Schneider - New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is proving his worth

DJ Bien-Aime II - Slowing down Josh Allen, Bills is massive test for Jets defense

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets defense gets big challenge vs. Bills after Colts embarrassment

Brandyn Pokrass - Jets Lackluster Run Defense Needs To Improve Fast - JetsInsider.com

Tyler Greenawalt - Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: 6 things to know in Week 10

Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL draft: How Cam Newton’s Panthers return can impact Jets

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Injuries and absences account for over $40 million

Tyler Greenawalt - Bills vs. Jets Week 10 injury report: Corey Davis among 5 questionable

Gary Phillips - New York Jets: Marcus Maye shares positive update post-surgery

Gary Phillips - New York Jets place CB Jason Pinnock on reserve/COVID-19 list

Steve Johnson - Encouraging Signs for Jets as they Look Ahead to Matchup with Bills

Glenn Naughton - Key to Jets Offensive Explosion, Jets Offensive Line is Better Than you Think

Glenn Naughton - Mims Lands on Covid Reserve List; Jets Protect FB for Sunday's Contest

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Marcus Maye Set to Leave New York, Says Analyst

Michael Obermuller - Jets Fans Clap Back as Bust Darron Lee Trolls Franchise

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Bills Lose Key Pro Bowl LB, Big Money Jets Free Agent Returns to Lineup

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Cam Newton Signing Could Hurt Jets in 2022, Signals End of an Era

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Ashtyn Davis Could Be Forced Into Sink or Swim Role

Marty Schupak - NY Jet Freeman McNeil: Gave It 100% On Every Play!

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.