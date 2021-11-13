New York Jets Flight Connections 11/13/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets face a very tough Buffalo Bills team this Sunday. Mike White gets another start at quarterback. If he plays well he will probably continue to start for the Jets. The problem for White is the Bills have arguably the best defense in the NFL, and no quarterback has played all that well against the Bills this season. It’s probably not fair to White to have this game be an audition for the starting job with the Jets, but such is life for players in the NFL who aren’t drafted in the premium rounds. It would be a really cool story if White continues to overcome the odds and leads the Jets to victory on Sunday. We’ll see how this plays out.
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange - How Will the Soaring Jets Offense Fare Against the Bills No. 1-Ranked Defense?
Ethan Greenberg - Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis, RB Tevin Coleman Expected to Return vs. Bills
Eric Allen - Jets-Bills Game Preview | Can QB Mike White Take the Next Step?
Max Goodman - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson opens up about quarterback situation
Max Goodman - Why New York Jets quarterback Mike White is starting against the Buffalo Bills
Mark Cannizzaro - Mike White gives Jets fans long-awaited hope, intrigue
Ian O’Connor - Jets have to ride with Mike White as long as he plays well
Mark W. Sanchez - Mike White looking to turn this Jets’ shot into stardom
Mark W. Sanchez - Jets’ Zach Wilson looking to learn from new starter Mike White
DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets must start Zach Wilson when healthy
DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets’ Zach Wilson is supportive of Mike White’s success
Tyler Greenawalt - Zach Wilson happy for Mike White, but knows ‘my time will come’
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Mike White says he should’ve been a first-overall pick
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets chant Mike White’s name whenever he enters locker room
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Zach Wilson is still the quarterback of the future
Phil Sullivan - The QBs Speak; White & Wilson
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Zach Wilson Addresses Mike White’s Rise to Stardom
Max Schneider - New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is proving his worth
DJ Bien-Aime II - Slowing down Josh Allen, Bills is massive test for Jets defense
Mark Cannizzaro - Jets defense gets big challenge vs. Bills after Colts embarrassment
Brandyn Pokrass - Jets Lackluster Run Defense Needs To Improve Fast - JetsInsider.com
Tyler Greenawalt - Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: 6 things to know in Week 10
Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL draft: How Cam Newton’s Panthers return can impact Jets
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Injuries and absences account for over $40 million
Tyler Greenawalt - Bills vs. Jets Week 10 injury report: Corey Davis among 5 questionable
Gary Phillips - New York Jets: Marcus Maye shares positive update post-surgery
Gary Phillips - New York Jets place CB Jason Pinnock on reserve/COVID-19 list
Steve Johnson - Encouraging Signs for Jets as they Look Ahead to Matchup with Bills
Glenn Naughton - Key to Jets Offensive Explosion, Jets Offensive Line is Better Than you Think
Glenn Naughton - Mims Lands on Covid Reserve List; Jets Protect FB for Sunday's Contest
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Marcus Maye Set to Leave New York, Says Analyst
Michael Obermuller - Jets Fans Clap Back as Bust Darron Lee Trolls Franchise
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Bills Lose Key Pro Bowl LB, Big Money Jets Free Agent Returns to Lineup
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Cam Newton Signing Could Hurt Jets in 2022, Signals End of an Era
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Ashtyn Davis Could Be Forced Into Sink or Swim Role
Marty Schupak - NY Jet Freeman McNeil: Gave It 100% On Every Play!
Poll
Will Keelan Cole be a Jet in 2022?
-
57%
Yes
-
42%
No
