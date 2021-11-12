Jets Fans Agree With the Decision to Start Mike White at QB This Weekend

It is time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts.

Each week SB Nation sends out surveys to get the opinions of NFL fans on their favorite team and the league in general.

The quarterback position is the hot topic of the week for the New York Jets. With that in mind, I asked the folks at SB Nation Reacts to create a bonus question.

Zach Wilson might not be completely healthy, but we asked who the starting quarterback should be against Buffalo in a hypothetical world where all options were healthy.

Just to see how many pranksters we have voting, I asked them to include Joe Flacco and Josh Johnson along with Wilson and White as options. Flacco and Johnson both got 3% of the vote, which tells us 6% of Jets SB Nation Reacts voters are pranksters. Wilson got 24% of the vote.

In other news, the Jets had an ugly loss last weekend to the Indianapolis Colts, but it did little to dampen the optimism that arose from the thrilling win over Cincinnati two weeks ago. 69% of Jets fans polled expressed confidence in the team’s direction, down only marginally from the 72% confidence rating prior to the Colts game.

