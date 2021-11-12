Podcast: Jets vs. Bills Preview With Matt Mauro

The Jets play the Bills this weekend in the Meadowlands. The team will look to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Colts. If you are looking for a positive angle, both Jets wins this season have come at home against quality opponents after a road blowout loss.

Joining me on today’s podcast to preview the game is Matt Mauro. Matt writes our weekly Saturday college football scouting post here on GGN. He also writes a lot of great articles on the Jets through the year.

On today’s show Matt and I discuss the state of the quarterback position for the Jets. We also discuss some of the key players and matchups for this game. Who needs to step up on both sides of the ball? Can Mike White continue playing at a high level? You will hear all of this and more on today’s show.

Thanks for listening to the podcast.