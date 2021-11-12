New York Jets Flight Connections 11/12/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We’re only days away from the Jets’ Week 10 matchup against their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are heavy favorites in this game, even with folk hero Mike White taking the reigns for New York. This will probably be the team’s toughest matchup to date. The Bills, while having struggles of their own, have done a great job defensively. That, on top of their offensive firepower will make them an incredibly tough matchup for the Jets. I could expect this game to be a blowout, or a shoot out, depending on how it all unfolds. If Mike White is able to continue his magic, perhaps the Jets have a better-than-zero chance after all. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - 5 Jets to Watch When the Bills Come to MetLife Stadium on Sunday

Tyler Capossela - NY Jets: Scouting the Buffalo Bills ahead of Week 10

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Bills heavily favored by oddsmakers in Week 10

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Thursday

Brian Costello - Jets give Joe Flacco the backup QB job versus Bills

Michael Nania - 3 important changes Mike LaFleur has made since moving to the booth

Ralph Vacchiano - Everything changed for Jets' 'whiz kid' OC Mike LaFleur with emergence of Mike White

Jack Bell - Jets C Connor McGovern: ‘Small Stuff Starting to Come Through’ on Offense

Randy Lange - Jets QB Zach Wilson 'Controlling What I Can Control' as Rehab Continues

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Zach Wilson worried about getting healthy, not reclaiming starting QB job

Joey Chandler - Jets’ Zach Wilson focused on growth, recovery: ‘My time will come’

Scott Thompson - Jets QB Mike White says teammates have been chanting his name in locker room

Mark W. Sanchez - Jets' Mike White: 'I should've been a first-overall pick'

Joey Chandler - Jets’ QB controversy: Could another impressive Mike White performance lead to long-term starting role over Zach Wilson?

Vitor Paiva - Joe Douglas' mid-season report: Jets GM defined by 2 big hits and 2 whiffs

Justin Fried - 4 personnel changes the NY Jets should consider making

Gary Phillips - New York Jets lead NFL in rookie snaps after Week 9

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Denzel Mims failed to maximize his opportunities

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Robert Saleh has faith in decimated safety group

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Fans’ Top-5 Most Desired 2022 NFL Draft Prospects Revealed

Geoff Magliocchetti - Anthony Becht shares humbling Parcells story on Vinny Testaverde's show

Ian Roddy - Nick Mangold appears as a guest host on 'Good Morning Football' (Video)

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Clarence 'Jazz' Jackson

