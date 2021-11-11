Podcast: Mike White Named Starting QB; Jets-Bills Talk With Joe Marino

On today’s podcast we talk Mike White and Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Robert Saleh named White the starting quarterback for this weekend’s game on Wednesday. This comes as no big surprise as White has played great in his limited action, and Zach Wilson does not seem completely recovered from the knee injury he suffered against New England. For this week the move seemed obvious. I give my thoughts on this situation in the first segment of the show.

Then I join Joe Marino, the host of Locked on Bills, for the weekly installment of Crossover Thursday. Joe gives us information on the defending AFC East Champions who have a winning record but are coming off a surprising loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be a big test for the Jets. Joe tells us the key players Buffalo has on both sides of the ball.

Thanks as always for listening to the show.