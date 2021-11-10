Mike White to Start at QB for Jets vs. Bills Sunday

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start for the team at quarterback Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh announced QB Mike White will start Sunday vs. Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

‘It seemed like things were trending in this direction. Putting Zach Wilson back under center at anything less than 100% isn’t a good idea. White’s stellar play in place of Wilson gives the Jets the luxury of letting their rookie signal caller heal on his own timeframe, taking away the temptation of rushing him back.

Additionally the Bills would be a difficult team for Wilson to return against. It probably would be to his benefit to ease his way back into the lineup against a less stout defense.

For White this is a great opportunity. He already played one stellar game against the Bengals. If he performs against Buffalo’s defense, he might start getting attention across the NFL from quarterback needy teams looking to the offseason. He might even create an opportunity for himself in New York.