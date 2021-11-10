Jets Week 10 Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks to everybody who submitted questions. A podcast mailbag simply doesn’t work without mailbag questions. If you disagree with that statement, I would love to hear your logic.

If your question went unanswered, feel free to resubmit it for a future mailbag podcast.

Today we discuss the potential for a Mike White contract extension, the extent to which Mike LaFleur’s changes have impacted White’s and Zach Wilson’s performances, what the Jets need to get out of Wilson, why Ashtyn Davis is struggling, whether changes should be made to the NFL’s trade deadline, whether the Jets should play more man to man coverage, whether youth is to blame for the team’s inconsistency, and how much smaller linebackers are the problem in run defense.

