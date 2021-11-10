New York Jets Flight Connections 11/10/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After finally seeing some more reps on the field, Denzel Mims has been placed on the Covid-19 list. It’s been an incredibly disappointing year for Mims. He started the year with an illness that set him back for multiple weeks during the summer. On top of that, he seemed to find himself in Robert Saleh’s dog house early - presumably because he wasn’t able to catch on to the playbook and learn multiple positions. After multiple injuries to the position, Mims finally got his chance and did well in limited opportunities. You can’t help but feel for the kid, who was a second round selection of the team in 2020. His future doesn’t seem to be heading in the right direction, but anything can happen. So with that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Jets vs. Bills

Greg Joyce - Robert Saleh not expanding role on Jets' defense

Randy Lange - Jets Seek to Right Their Defensive Rollercoaster in Time to Collide with the Bills

Vitor Paiva - Why the Bills' offense is a good matchup for the Jets' defense

Michael Nania - NY Jets OL features mix of positive and negative trends entering Week 10

Andy Vasquez - Mike White or Zach Wilson; Who Jets' Robert Saleh must pick vs. Bills

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Bounce Back, Ryan Griffin 1-on-1 & More

Jack Bell - TE Ryan Griffin on Jets HC Robert Saleh: ‘He Keeps It Fresh’

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Zach Wilson among Gang Green’s biggest disappointments

Michael Nania - NY Jets profess their desire for more Elijah Moore: Zach Wilson agrees

Kristen Wong - Michael Carter has emerged as NY Jets best offensive talent

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign S Elijah Riley, Place S Marcus Maye & TE Tyler Kroft on Injured Reserve

Alex Smith - Jets place WR Denzel Mims on reserve/COVID-19 list

Chris Nass - NY Jets fantasy football winners and losers from Week 9

Max Goodman - 2022 NFL draft order: New York Jets pick twice in top 11 of first round

Scott Thompson - Former Jets RB Frank Gore to make fight debut against Deron Williams on Jake Paul's undercard

