AGOP: New Jack City

Cuts: Isaiah Crowell, Rashard Robinson, Brian Winters, and Charone Peake This leaves the Jets with 105 million.

Re-signings:

Jason Meyers: 1 year, 3M

Andre Roberts: 1 year, 2.5M

Henry Anderson: 1 year 3.5M

Brandon Copeland: 2 years, 8M (5M guaranteed)

Jermaine Kearse: 1 year. 3M

Updated Cap Space after re-signings: 89M

Free Agent Signings:

Tyrell Williams (WR) 3 years, 30M (18 guaranteed). Tyrell Williams is one of the best deep threats in the league, and is extremely good at making contested catches. Conversely, he also struggles to sometimes make simple catches. Pairing Williams with Robby would give Sam 2 very good deep threats on the outside. Williams just turned 27 in February, so he would be in his prime throughout his contract.

Jared Cook (TE) 2 years, 17M (9 guaranteed). With Herndon's suspension and Legget not being able to stay healthy, the Jets will need to invest in the tight end position. Cook was one of the best tight ends in the NFL last season. Turning 32 in April his age is concerning, but there are a ton of examples of tight ends playing well at an old age (Vernon Davis, Gates, Olson, Delanie Walker, Witten, etc). Having two athletic, quality tight ends on the field at the same time will open up the playbook for Gase. Enunwa, Robby, Tyrell Williams, Herndon, Cook together on the field at the same time could potentially create mismatches.

Roger Saffold (RG) 3 years, 33M (20 guaranteed). One of the best guards in the NFL, Saffold helps rebuild the o-line.

Carlos Hyde (RB) 1 year, 1M. Jets could use an established running back with experience to replace Crowell for cheap.

Dante Fowler (Edge) 2 year, 18M (8 guaranteed). Due to a lot of the edge rushers being franchise tagged, the Jets have to settle for Fowler. Maybe an overpay, but the Jets upgrade a position that had been previously neglected for years. At 24, there is still an opportunity for more potential.

Bryce Callahan (Slot CB) 4 year, 28M (16 guaranteed). One of the best slot corners in the NFL, unfortunately he is often injured. You could do a lot worse with Adams, Maye, Johnson, and Callahan in the secondary. Which brings me to my next signing...

Jason Verrett (CB) 1 year, 7M. Still only just 27 years old, Verrett has never been able to stay on the field. No team in would offer him a multi-year contract after his injury history, so Verret takes a one year prove it deal to play with a talented young secondary/defense.

B.J Finney (C/G) 2 year, 10M. Finney hasn't been a starter for most of his career as a result of sitting behind the Steelers incredibly talented o-line, which has been one of the best the past 5 years. When Finney has started, he has looked very good. For the Jets, he will get to start at Center.

Cap Space after free agency: Roughly 30M

Draft:

Round 1: Quinnen Williams. defensive tackle. (Alabama). Jets stay at 3 and take the best player available and form the most formidable defensive tackle duo in the NFL with Q Williams and L Williams.

Round 3: Lonnie Johnson Jr, CB. (Kentucky). One of the biggest corners in the draft at 6-3, the idea is that Johnson will eventually take over at corner after Verrett is gone/Tru Johnson can be cut.

Round 3: (Saints) Bryce Love, RB (Stanford). Jets could use another RB with only Hyde and McGuire on the roster. Love was a heisman candidate in 2017 before injuries limited him in 2018. Love is a smaller back who could be a threat in the receiving game.

Round 4: Tytus Howard, OT (Alabama State). Talented player who slips to the 4th round to playing in a weaker conference. In a perfect scenario Howard would sit behind Beachum for a year and then takeover in 2020, when Beachum's contract expires.

Round 5: Kaleb McGary, OT (Washington) Jets double down on OT in the middle of the draft in an effort to rebuild the o-line.

Round 7: Cole Tracy K (LSU). Gotta keep the pro bowl kicker on his toes

Cap Space after draft: 20M

53 man Roster:

Offense:

QB: Darnold, Webb

RB: Eli McGuire, Hyde, Love

WR: Robby, Q, Williams, Burnett, Kearse, Roberts

TE: Herndon, Legget, Cook

OT: Beachum, Shell, Howard, McGary

OG: Roger Saffold, Jonathan Harrison, Ben Braden,

Center: B.J Finney, Harrison

Defense:

Edge: Copeland, Fowler Jr, Jordan Jenkins

DT: Foley Fatukasi, Nathan Sheppard, Quinnen Williams

DE: Leonard Williams, Henry Anderson, Charles Tapper

ILB: Avery Williamson, Darron Lee

CB: Trumaine Johnson, Jason Verrett, Bryce Callahan, Lonnie Johnson, Jeremy Clarke, Darryl Roberts, Parry Nickerson

FS: Marcus Maye, Rontez Miles

SS: Jamal Adams, Doug Middleton

Special Teams:

Kicker: Jason Meyers

Punter: Lachlan Edwards

Long snapper: Thomas Hennessy.

Kick/punt returner: Andre Roberts

Side note: I understand this is only 47 roster spots out of 53. I also realize that Nickerson, Clarke, and Roberts are all not going to be on the 53, or that the Jets will never have 7 corners active for a game.

In this AGOP there were a lot of free agents signed, but no 15M + a year contracts. The Jets would be looking at about 20M in cap space after the draft, which they could use to either pursue a trade, or carry over into the next year. I personally like this team because of how young it is, and the cap flexibility they would be able to maintain by not spending all 100M. I avoided trades because the jets don't currently have a ton of draft capital, and I think Quinnen Williams is too good to pass up at 3.

One of the issues that i'm sure will be brought up (At least I think) is that Tyrell Williams, Robby, Q, and Kearse are not a good enough WR core for Sam. I'm probably higher on Williams than most people are, and I also think the receiving production that could come out of Cook/Herndon at tight end and Mcguire/Love at running back could supplement the wide receivers.

Another potential issue that will be brought up is not addressing the o-line in the draft until the 4th round. This is a valid point. The hope is that Howard and McGary will both (or at least one) will eventually show enough promise to take over at one of the tackle spots.