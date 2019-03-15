Jets podcast: Second wave of free agency begins

Although things aren’t as exciting as they were a few days ago, the Jets remain active in free agency. We are starting the second wave, and it probably is as important as the first wave. The team still has a lot of hole to fill. The players signed from this point forward generally won’t be big names or make big money. A team that knows what it’s doing can fill holes on the cheap this time of year.

The Jets made some moves on Thursday within this phase of free agency. The team retained nose tackle Steve McLendon. If you have followed my work, you probably know my thoughts on McLendon and how keeping him around pleases me. The team also signed slot corner Brian Poole from Atlanta and cut Isaiah Crowell after just one season. In other news, a couple of former Jets ended up in New England. We will discuss all of this on today’s podcast.

Thanks for listening.