Jets free agency rumors, news, and live updates 3/12

The legal tampering period is well underway, and the Jets have made a series of big moves as expected.

The team has focused on the linebacker position/ C.J. Mosley and Anthony Barr will sign big money deals. Jamison Crowder will sign to hopefully upgrade the slot position. The team will acquire guard Kelechi Osemele from Oakland. Josh Bellamy is coming from Chicago to play special teams. Darryl Roberts and Jonotthan Harrison will return to the team on new contracts.

There are still a number of big fish out there, namely Le’Veon Bell. We await the star running back’s decision. A number of reporters suggest the Jets are the favorite, but we will need to wait and see. Matt Paradis is also out there and has been linked to the Jets as a potential center upgrade.

There’s no need to upgrade on our Twitter widget, which is posted below to provide live updates through the day.