Jets trade for Kalil Mack; the story

One of our insightful GGN followers Traveling Man (who I find perceptive and Knowledgeable) brought an idea forward that the Jets should look into trading for disgruntled holdout Kalil Mack. I was intrigued by the idea and did some research to determine if this was feasible and how we could accomplish this feat.

Mack is a singular talent who is 27 years old and entering the prime of his career. He is (in my opinion) a future HOF and a difference maker on the field who is under appreciated by the current Raider coaching staff ( ie. Jon Gruden). He is only 250 lbs and is playing a DE position in a 4-3 defense which is not utilizing his abilities to the greatest extent. He is an athletic marvel and fits most anywhere on the edge but to use his immense talent best is to free him up from the the position and let him roam.

This is a situation to take advantage of because this can happen easier than you might think. First lets talk about the players in this scenario and how the Jets can benefit from this situation.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl during the 2002 season on Jan 26th 2003 with Jon Gruden as the head coach. He did this in his 1st season as head coach of the Buccaneers because of a unique set of circumstances. The Bucs did not sign Jon Gruden to become head coach but instead traded for him. The Bucs traded two 1st round picks and two second round picks plus $8 million (please remember that fact) to the Raiders for Gruden. Eleven months and 8 days later the Bucs won the Super Bowl, but that is not the whole story.

The Bucs were a dormant franchise; worse than the Jets for decades, not because they had a team dominate them and to constantly win the division like the Patriots but because they had an owner hell bent on making money and didn't care about winning. An owner who was so cheap he invested little in the franchise and had yes men in the front office. Hugh Culverhouse was a tax lawyer and real estate investor in Florida and became one of the richest men in the USA.

Back then the NFL was different, teams had no salary cap and could spend as freely as they wanted. They all shared the TV revenue so the Bucs would be a franchise that would make the most money in the NFL but also had the worst record in the NFL and the 49ers would win Super Bowls and would be lucky to show a profit. Culverhouse died on 08/26/1994 and the team was bought by Malcolm Glazer on 01/16/1995 for then a record $192 million.

Sam Wyche was the coach at the time and he was a good coach but working under the Culverhouse doctrine, it was impossible to build a quality team. To appease the fans and get a fresh start the Bucs fired Wyche and hired a defensive minded coach (Wyche was an offensive coach) in Tony Dungy. Dungy was a man with an immense knowledge of defense and football talent. He was 25 when he was the youngest assistant coach in NFL history and in 1984 he was the youngest defensive coordinator in NFL history. He interviewed many times for a head coaching job but was turned down by moronic owners and backward thinking front office people.

Finally a head coach Tony Dungy quickly transformed the Bucs from a dormant franchise into a title contender by skillful drafting, understanding talent, knowing how to treat NFL players and instituting the Tampa Two defense. It took a few years but the Bucs were on the doorstep of greatness.

Problem was the Bucs could not score enough points so the Bucs reluctantly fire Dungy (the most successful coach in Buc history) and traded for Jon Gruden. Tony Dungy is a high quality human being who touched each players lives but was unwilling to move his offense into the 21st century and that was his downfall in Tampa. He ultimately won a Super Bowl in Indianapolis. The disclaimer (as it was) when he was hired as a head coach was he was told not to mess with the offense or offensive coordinator Tom Moore.

Gruden brought in a more sophisticated offense and used Monte Kiffin from the Dungy era to run the defense. Gruden beat Philly on a cold day in Philadelphia to make it to the Super Bowl and as luck would have it he faced his old team in the Oakland raiders in the Super Bowl.

The Bucs met the Raiders and Bill Callahan was the coach; Bill Calahan is a great offensive line coach but not a head coach. He never changed the offense or the hot calls a QB makes when he wants to change the play. Gruden knew all these calls and during the days before the Super Bowl Gruden actually played the scout team QB and told the defense exactly what would happen on every hot read. The result was the Bucs intercepted 3 passes and returned them for TDs of at least 44 yards in a 48 to 21 destruction.

The thing is I met and knew every person mentioned in the last four paragraphs and was there to see all this transpire; so I know it is all true.

Gruden then took control of the franchise and swiftly ran it into the ground. Players were upset and accused Gruden of lying to them and stabbing them in the back. The Bucs fired Gruden after seven seasons in January of 2009. Much of the talent the Tony Dungy assembled was long gone.

Gruden is now back in Oakland and he is once again turning the calendar back to the 1990's with his archaic philosophy with players. He is unwilling to budge on a Kalil Mack contract but it could go deeper than that.

The Raiders have a serious cash flow problem stemming from a couple of factors and keeping them from signing Kalil Mack.

1) is Jon Gruden's $100 million contract, which is exorbitant to say the least.

2) Any guaranteed contract in The NFL player or coach has to be escrowed to ensure proper payment to the people involved. The Gruden contract has certain guarantees that the NFL doesn't elaborate on so we are unsure of the escrow amounts.

3) The Raiders in 2016 had the lowest income of any NFL franchise $321,000,000 which is $20,000,000 lower than the 2nd lowest franchise (Lions). The Cowboys made the most money by far $840,000,000 and the Jets were in 7th place with $421,000,000. The fact is that the Raiders make $100 million less than the Jets and owe their coach $100 million over the next 10 years. They have to escrow a certain amount of money to secure that and have huge expenses to keep their franchise afloat. They have recently asked their LT to take a pay cut to save money.

4) Paul Gutierrez asked Jon Gruden about Mack and the new Raider coach said "the Raiders defense was not that good in 2017 with Mack". On top of that, Raiders GM Reggie Mckenzie sarcastically asked Gutierrez if he had $100 million to help them pay Mack.

5) The bottom line is the Raiders don't have salary cap problems (actually they do) but more so they have a sever cash flow problem which is why they are playing hardball with their best player.

6) We could give the Raiders a # of options to facilitate a trade for Mack.

The Raiders have but $2,262,410 on their 2018 salary cap and that is for only their top 51 players and need more to keep a team together if a injury should happen. They could cut Kelechi Osemele $10,500,00 or Bruce Irvin 8,500,00 or Jared Cook 5,675,00 without any dead money but that would leave them short of integral players and team leaders.

The Jets have $16,023,227 in cap space this year barring any trades. If they trade Bridgewater they save $5.5 million if they trade Lee they save $1.38 million plus there is a myriad of moves they can make.

The Jets have over $81,000,000 in cap space in 2019 (the highest in the NFL) so there is plenty of space to add a future hall of famer.

To summarize the Raiders are cash poor and the in need of a cash infusion. The Jets are in need of play makers and another leader. So lets make a deal, Woody has plenty of cash...

Mack is a dominant defensive player and he along with Adams and Leo can make the Jets a top 10 defense. Plus with an acquisition like this what does it say to the entire Jets team about the organizations desire to win.

We are entering into a new and exciting phase of Jets history; lets put an exclamation mark on it all with a blockbuster trade that would embolden the fan base, draw new fans in and make the Jets a relevant and serious contender in the AFC title race; lets shock the world.

