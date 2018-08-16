Jets vs. Redskins Second Half Thread

The Redskins lead the Jets 9-3 at halftime of the second preseason game at FedEx Field.

It doesn’t feel like a 6 point game. The Jets were outgained in the first half 209-76. A few big stops and fortunate bounces prevented Washington from opening up a big lead.

Sam Darnold had an up and down first half. He completed 8 of his 11 passes but only for 62 yards and an ugly fourth down interception. I don’t think Darnold seized the starting job. I also don’t think he played his way out of the competition. With a pair of backups on the offensive line, some early protection issues forced the Jets to base their passing game on empty sets and getting the ball out quickly.

The backups will decide the game in the second half. Which obscure players will stake a claim to a roster spot? Stay tuned to find out.