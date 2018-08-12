Kevin Pierre-Louis suspended one game

Field Yates reports Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been suspended for the first game of the 2018 NFL season.

The suspension stems from a January arrest on charges including possession of marijuana. This occurred before Pierre-Louis signed with the Jets.

Pierre-Louis’ role on the Jets is unclear. In Todd Bowles’ time with the Jets he has tended to treat his starting linebackers as full-time players, rarely taking them off the field. There has been some speculation this might change in 2018 with the signing of Avery Williamson. Williamson frequently left the field for the Titans on passing downs. One school of thought has been that the Jets will replace him with Pierre-Louis in passing situations. But with the money Williamson is making it also could be that he will take on a full-time role with the Jets, relegating Pierre-Louis to play only when there is an injury.

Either way, he will not be with the team Week 1.