Jets Film Mashup: 2017 QB Protection Report Part 3

We’re back with another look at the 2017 New York Jets offensive line, this time focusing on Weeks 5 and 6. You can check out Weeks 3 and 4 here.

Again, bear with me here! I know it is an optimistic time in Jets history, but I hope that this review helps better shape your perspective on the strengths and weaknesses of the Jets offensive line. To balance out the negativity, I have been and will continue to provide good plays as well.

This is not an exact science, but just one observer’s opinion. Feel free to have a differing opinion on who the culprits are, and do let me know your perspective!

SACKS: Weeks 5 (W @ CLE) & 6 (L vs. NE)

3RD & 5 AT NYJ 31 (Q1 - NYJ 0, CLE 0)

(13:43) (Shotgun) J.McCown sacked at NYJ 23 for -8 yards (M.Garrett).

Week 5 was the coming out party for #1 overall pick Myles Garrett. He wasted no time showing the world why he was the top overall selection, terrorizing the Jets from a variety of positions. This is just devastating quickness from Garrett. Lined up at the 3-tech between the left guard and the left tackle, he just moves at a different speed off the ball. Carpenter guesses wrong and Garrett blows by him.

Culprit: Carpenter (1-0) (Season total of: sacks responsible for - sacks partially responsible for)

Source: 1v1 interior loss (Season total: 2)

3RD & 8 AT NYJ 16 (Q1 - CLE 0, NYJ 0)

(1:58) (Shotgun) J.McCown sacked at NYJ 12 for -4 yards (M.Garrett).

The Jets have 3 wide with Robby Anderson and Jeremy Kerley bunched to the left and Jermaine Kearse wide to the right; Eric Tomlinson is in-line to the left. The Browns drop the strongside 3-tech tackle into coverage and blitz the linebacker and corner on the weakside; five rushers attack against the Jets’ seven blockers.

They pick it up well, I clocked McCown’s decision to escape at about 3 seconds and he had a bit more time to spare. The Browns just covered this play nicely; Kerley could not get separation against the dropping defensive lineman, Anderson’s route crossed two zones, and the safety was prepared for Kearse’s deep route. Anderson did free up at the end of this play, but the blitz forced McCown to escape in the opposite direction; so partial credit to the blitz design to prevent that. Myles Garrett with the finish.

Culprit: Coverage sack (3-0)

Accomplice: Blitz effectiveness (1-1)

Source: QB stepped up into sack forced by coverage/pressure (2)

2ND & 8 AT NYJ 30 (Q4 - CLE 7, NYJ 17)

(4:27) J.McCown sacked at NYJ 26 for -4 yards (J.Burgess).

This play was just a disaster. The Jets have two tight ends to their right (Seferian-Jenkins and Tomlinson) and motion Ardarius Stewart behind them; Kearse is the lone receiver out wide.

It’s a designed rollout to the left for McCown, where he was likely going to either throw the slant to Kearse, run, or throw it away. The main culprit for this play blowing up is Beachum. Carl Nassib sets him up inside and beats him to the edge, nearly sacking McCown and forcing him to bump into Beachum. With 3rd down still to come and the Jets up 10 with 4 minutes to go, McCown eats this one.

Culprit: Beachum (3-0)

Source: 1v1 edge loss (8)

3RD & 2 AT NYJ 30 (Q2 - NE 7, NYJ 14)

(2:00) (Shotgun) J.McCown sacked at NYJ 24 for -6 yards (K.Van Noy).

Robby Anderson is wide right with Jermaine Kearse in the slot. It’s a designed rollout to the right for McCown with the primary target being Kearse’s out route for the short conversion on 3rd & 2, to be set up by Anderson’s pick.

They completely botch the pick and both hit the ground, blowing up the play. McCown’s only option is Jeremy Kerley, who does find space over the middle of the field. While I’ll save McCown the accomplice tag as he smartly just eats it on the blown 3rd down play, I still think he had a shot at something here. At about the point he reaches the hash marks, Anderson and Kearse are already down, while Kerley has broken open over the middle. Though it would’ve been risky, there was a chance for Kerley here, but McCown didn’t seem to look that way after the play blew up.

Culprits: Anderson (1-0), Kearse (1-0)

Source: Botched receiver play (1)

2ND & 9 AT NYJ 45 (Q3, NE 21, NYJ 14)

(8:11) (Shotgun) J.McCown sacked at NYJ 44 for -1 yards (M.Brown).

The Jets have five wide and the Pats only rush three. The line allows no pressure at all, with great work done by Beachum and Shell in particular. McCown ditches the pocket after looking off his first three reads to the left, which were all initially covered. To the right, the receiver on the top of this picture (can’t pinpoint who it is, Kerley I believe?) is locked up as well. So this can be fairly attributed to coverage.

However, I can’t help but give McCown the primary blame for this one. I think he missed two opportunities on this play, firstly to Robby Anderson when rolling to his right and secondly to Jermaine Kearse when coming back left.

Definitely let me know if you see it differently, but I think McCown’s conservative approach was the primary reason for this sack.

Culprit: McCown (2-1)

Accomplice: Coverage sack (3-1)

Source: QB stepped up into sack forced by coverage/pressure (3)

2ND & 10 AT NYJ 27 (Q4 - NE 24, NYJ 17)

(1:49) (Shotgun) J.McCown sacked at NYJ 20 for -7 yards (D.Hightower).

Pivotal moment of the game as the Jets face 2nd & 10 on their attempt to drive and tie the game. Simple four man rush for the Patriots with two down lineman on the interior and two rushers standing up on the outside.

Dont’a Hightower (aka. Cupcake Man) lines up opposite Brandon Shell. If you’ve read the previous two editions of this series, you’d know Shell was responsible for 3 sacks off the edge over the Jets’ first 3 games. His clean streak comes to an end here as Hightower bull rushes Shell and rides him right into McCown; the only one of his four sacks allowed to this point through power instead of speed.

Culprit: Shell (4-1)

Source: 1v1 edge loss (9)

3RD & 10 AT NE 43(00:44)

(:44) (Shotgun) J.McCown sacked at NE 49 for -6 yards (K.Van Noy).

3rd & 10 at the New England 43 with no timeouts left, this is basically the game for the Jets. Hightower is again on the edge against Shell. Kyle Van Noy stands up over Brian Winters. They run a stunt; Winters is ready for it, Shell is not. Winters shoves Van Noy right into Shell. Van Noy’s momentum knocks Shell right out of the play and that allows Van Noy to stroll right into McCown. Though Winters could be blamed for unintentionally knocking Shell out of this play, Shell needed to be ready for this. I’ll save Winters the accomplice tag for this one, but I can see the argument for it. Jets lose.

Culprit: Shell (5-1)

Source: Stunt (1)

POSITIVE PLAY OF THE DAY:

Kelvin Beachum and James Carpenter figure to be starters for the Jets once again in 2018. Here they both contribute to opening a gargantuan hole for Elijah McGuire; beast blocker Eric Tomlinson plays a part as well. Impressive elusiveness from Eli.

DAMAGE CONTROL REPORT

Season total sacks: 19

Culprits:

Brandon Shell - 5

Kelvin Beachum - 3

Coverage - 3

Brent Qvale - 2

Josh McCown - 2

James Carpenter - 1

Matt Forte - 1

Effective Blitz - 1

Wesley Johnson - 1

Brian Winters - 1

Robby Anderson - 1

Jermaine Kearse - 1

Accomplices:

Josh McCown - 1

Brandon Shell - 1

Brent Qvale - 1

Matt Forte - 1

Dakota Dozier - 1

Coverage - 1

Effective Blitz - 1

Sources:

1v1 edge loss: 9

DB blitz: 3

QB stepped up into sack (forced by coverage/pressure): 3

1v1 interior loss: 2

Botched receiver play: 1

Stunt: 1

Don’t forget that these numbers do not tell the whole story. Looking at the list as it stands right now, the tackles are marked for 10 sacks compared to just 3 for the interior linemen. That doesn’t mean the interior line is markedly better. Sacks are naturally going to come from the edge more often. There’s a lot more to offensive line evaluation than just sacks, but sack prevention is priority number one.

So, what do you think? Any convictions you disagree with?

