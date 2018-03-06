New York Jets Flight Connections 03/06/18

Good morning, Gang Green Gangsters! Here are your daily New York Jets links for this T.D. Tuesday...

Eric Allen: The Fritz Pollard Alliance selected Jets’ area scout Johnathon Stigall as its AFC Scout of the Year.

Rich Cimini: The Jets will make signing Washington QB Kirk Cousins a top priority, but should they whiff, QB Josh McCown might be brought back.

Chase Stuart: Where will Cousins sign? ...On the dotted line, of course.

Associated Press: Veteran CB Antonio Cromartie announced his retirement from the NFL.

ESPN: The Miami Dolphins gamble on QB Ryan Tannehill as the future at quarterback.

Mike Rodak: The Buffalo Bills can improve from QB Tyrod Taylor in late-game situations.

Lorenzo Reyes: For NFL's rookie head coaches, setting priorities is the first challenge. ...I think if you go to the control panel, you can find it there somewhere.

USA Today: DE Demarcus Lawrence will receive the franchise tag from the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN: Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell is again getting the franchise tag and won't sign a long-term deal for less than $14.5 million per year.

Associated Press: The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with K Matt Bryant.

Houston Chronicle: The Houston Texans would miss out if they aren't interested in players who protested.

ProFootballTalk: The 2018 franchise tag values are set.

Pro Football Focus: A closer look at the 2018 edge defender free agent market.

Associated Press: The Oakland Raiders released pass rusher Aldon Smith after his latest run-in with the law. ...He is all done Smith.

Associated Press: Minkah Fitzpatrick's skills may force NFL teams to rethink position.

Jason Fitzgerald: The NFL sets the salary cap at $117.2 million.

Ken Belson: Divorced parents in Pittsburgh are in a legal dispute over whether their 17-year-old son should be allowed to play football.

