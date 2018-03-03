Will Mike Maccagnan Botch Another Offseason?

The New York Jets are looking at an all too familiar position heading into the 2018 NFL Draft. Another losing season, a search for a franchise quarterback, and ample cap space. They were in this position prior to the 2015 season, which led them to acquire the likes of Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie, Brandon Marshall, and of course, Ryan Fitzpatrick. This was the start of the Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan regime, and at first glance it seemed like things were going in a positive direction. They drafted Leonard Williams, who had a fantastic rookie year, and they finished 10-6 behind 'gritty' quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The team ended up missing the playoffs however, and that's where the 'feel-good' emotions ended. The 2016 offseason should have been a warning sign to Jet fans and ownership alike, as Mike Maccagnan made a plethora of bad decisions.

Signing Mo Wilkerson to an undeserved extension, giving him the highest guaranteed money ever, for a D-Lineman. (as of now Wilkerson is no longer on the Jets)

Resigning Ryan Fitzpatrick (as of now Fitzpatrick is no longer on the Jets)

Signing the corpse of Matt Forte (as of now Forte is no longer on the Jets - Retired)

Drafting Christian Hackenburg in the 2nd round. A player who as of right now, is the 3rd string quarterback where the 2017 starter was veteran journeyman Josh Mccown.





The 2017 offseason was an example of Maccagnan quickly trying to fix his mistakes by creating as much salary cap room as possible to prepare for the next season. The 2017 cuts included Brandon Marshall, David Harris, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis, veteran players on large contracts. (Note:Maccagnan also gave Ben Ijalana a 2 year 10million dollar contract, and as of right now Ijalana is doubtful to be on the team this upcoming season). To many, myself included, this was a very smart move, when only looking at its face value. The underlying issue is that in order to make these cuts, you have to be able to find capable replacements, and Maccagnan has not been able to do so. Being touted as a 'scouting guy', Maccagnan had Jet fans hopeful that they would find success in the draft. However, outside of the 'can't miss' Leonard Williams, there hasn't been much success. Another missed opportunity is in Free Agency, where Maccagnan has decided to focus on old, former stars, rather than emerging young talent. Since 2015, Maccagnan has acquired 12 new, 'big name' starters for the Jets. These players are as follows:

2015 - Darrelle Revis, Antonio Cromartie, Brandon Marshall, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buster Skrine, James Carpenter, Marcus Gilchrist, Will Colon.

2016 - Matt Forte, Ryan Clady, Steve Mclendon

2017 - Josh Mccown

The average age of these players at the time the Jets acquired them is 30.4 years. To put that in perspective, the average age of an NFL player is between 22-28. This is over 2 years after most players are out of the league. It's not hard to determine that production from these players isn't sustainable, and at the price tag hinders roster development by taking chances on older players rather than their younger, and more likely cheaper counterparts.

And with that we turn back to this offseason, where the Jets hold over 90 million in salary cap space, and numerous decisions to make. Mike Maccagnan has already expressed that he plans on making yet another big splash this year, and that could spell problems for New York. As he was quoted in regards to upcoming free agency,

"We’ll be very active on the first day in terms of the higher-profile guys," he said. "But I think the one thing I noticed about the NFL this year or in the past years is that the free agency moves very quickly. So if you have guys you’re targeted and you have your arranged right how you value him, I think we’re going to be very active. We may sign a big-ticket guy, we may sign a small-ticket guy. We’ll just see how it plays out, but I think we’re going to be very active in free agency."





The Jets have holes at nearly every position. QB, Offensive Line, Corner, and Edge Rusher. Will Maccagnan overpay on aging players or will he finally decide to add an influx of younger talent in to the fold? That quote leads one to believe that Mac will be fine with numerous overpays as long as he gets 'his guy', and his history has shown this to be true. This offseason the Jets should see an instant improvement, and increased success for multiple years. Anything short of that should bring pitchforks to the Meadowlands.







