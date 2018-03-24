Jets have spent last four days with Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield

The Jets have had a busy few days that they have spent extensively with the top four quarterback prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wednesday was pro day at USC for Sam Darnold, and the Jets were there.

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan checking out Sam Darnold at USC pro day. (H/T Eben Berg). #Jets pic.twitter.com/GhMEiBZG6F — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 21, 2018

They stayed in Los Angeles for a private workout with Josh Rosen on Thursday.

Source confirms the Jets are holding a private workout with UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen this morning in Southern California. The QB tour continues #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 22, 2018

Friday they made their way East to Wyoming to check out the pro day of Josh Allen.

Jets GM Mike Maccagan chatting it up with Josh Allen after his pro day pic.twitter.com/wISn580mvy — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 23, 2018

Today they are in Oklahoma for a private workout with Mayfield.

Busy week for #OU QB Baker Mayfield: #Dolphins coach Adam Gase is working him out today. #Bills workout was Monday. #Browns is tomorrow and #Jets is Saturday. Many of the QB-needy teams get a look. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2018

And yes, during their Southern California swing, they did take a look at Johnny Manziel who worked out in San Diego.

NFL teams in attendance for Johnny Manziel's pro day:



Bears

Browns

Chargers

Chiefs

Giants

Jets

Patriots

Raiders

Titans

Lions

Jaguars

Panthers

Buccaneers — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 22, 2018

We can toss the Manziel workout aside as due diligence. It doesn’t hurt to take a look at him when they were killing time in the area, but they probably aren’t interested.

This week has been about the Draft prospects. Odds are the Jets are going to take one of these four quarterbacks with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. We probably will be hearing about more workouts and meetings with these four in the days and weeks ahead.

I’m not even sure it would make sense for the Jets to use any of their time to explore the non-quarterback first round prospects. There is only so much time to study between now and Draft day, and each team only gets to invite 30 non-local prospects to its facility for a workout. Really the Jets’ time and resources would be best spent focusing on the top quarterbacks and then prospects who interest them in the third round or later.