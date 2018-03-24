 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jets have spent last four days with Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield

By John B
UCLA v USC Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Jets have had a busy few days that they have spent extensively with the top four quarterback prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wednesday was pro day at USC for Sam Darnold, and the Jets were there.

They stayed in Los Angeles for a private workout with Josh Rosen on Thursday.

Friday they made their way East to Wyoming to check out the pro day of Josh Allen.

Today they are in Oklahoma for a private workout with Mayfield.

And yes, during their Southern California swing, they did take a look at Johnny Manziel who worked out in San Diego.

We can toss the Manziel workout aside as due diligence. It doesn’t hurt to take a look at him when they were killing time in the area, but they probably aren’t interested.

This week has been about the Draft prospects. Odds are the Jets are going to take one of these four quarterbacks with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. We probably will be hearing about more workouts and meetings with these four in the days and weeks ahead.

I’m not even sure it would make sense for the Jets to use any of their time to explore the non-quarterback first round prospects. There is only so much time to study between now and Draft day, and each team only gets to invite 30 non-local prospects to its facility for a workout. Really the Jets’ time and resources would be best spent focusing on the top quarterbacks and then prospects who interest them in the third round or later.

