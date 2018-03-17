Jets Sign LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

The New York Jets have signed inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to a two year, $6 million contract. $2.5 million is reported to be guaranteed.

Pierre-Louis is a 6’ 1”, 232 pound linebacker out of Boston College. He was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 132nd overall selection in the 4th round of the 2014 draft. Pierre-Louis dominated the NFL Combine in 2014, placing 3rd or better among all linebackers in the 40 yard dash (1st, 4.51), bench press (3rd, 28), high jump (3rd, 39”), broad jump (2nd, 128”) and 20 yard shuttle (2nd, 4.02). It was a Combine masterpiece.

Success in the NFL has been more elusive. Pierre-Louis played three years with the Seahawks, never amassing more than 13 tackles in any year. His most productive year came last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he amassed 35 tackles in 500 snaps, half of which were on special teams.